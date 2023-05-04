Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Up to $18.15

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $19.74. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 21,884 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently -416.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.