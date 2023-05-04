CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading Down 10.2%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 87,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 209,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $529.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.37 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $164,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 19,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $122,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $164,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,991. 23.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

