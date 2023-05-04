Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Comstock Resources Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
