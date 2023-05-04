Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 5,696 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

