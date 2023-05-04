Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 35,331 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 187,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $70.20 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.