Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

