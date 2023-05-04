Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,470.7% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

