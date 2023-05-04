Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 4,373 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

