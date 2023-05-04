Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 856,921 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856,921 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

