Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.