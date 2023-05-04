Conning Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.17. 820,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.66 and a 200-day moving average of $346.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

