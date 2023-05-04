Conning Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $79,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8 %

LRCX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.69. 89,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.07. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.