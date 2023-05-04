Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.04

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.04 and traded as high as $146.87. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $146.55, with a volume of 4,608,145 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

