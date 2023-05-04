Contrasting Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 19.78% 6.27% 3.79% TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23

TPG has a consensus price target of $35.69, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $29.67 million 1.88 $6.19 million $0.72 10.25 TPG $1.90 billion 4.45 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -136.65

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

