Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 183,675 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,675 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
