Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 183,675 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,675 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

NYSE EPAC opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.