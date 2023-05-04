Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
CORT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 379,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
