Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,436.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $17,300.07.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.54. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

