Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 4,770,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

