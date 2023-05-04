Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.08. 329,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.