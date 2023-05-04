Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. 292,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,572. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

