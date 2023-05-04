Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $9.90 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $544.77. 552,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.