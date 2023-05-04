Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 651,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,718. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

