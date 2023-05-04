Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 673,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.