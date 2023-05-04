Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,597 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 1,365,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,371. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

