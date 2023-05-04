Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,150 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 14,275,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

