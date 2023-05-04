Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 486 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.09 and a 200-day moving average of $505.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

