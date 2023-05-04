Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

CR stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. Crane has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crane by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

