Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credicorp by 47.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

