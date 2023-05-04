Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $95.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. 119,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,050. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.