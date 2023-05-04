Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

