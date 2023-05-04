Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 69

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYG. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 30,370,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,114,967. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Featured Stories

