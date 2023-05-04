Credit Suisse Group Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.42 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.