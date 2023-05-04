Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $76.53 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $22.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

