Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 18.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $114,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $11,042,900. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The Ensign Group stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.49. 160,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

