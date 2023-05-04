Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $424.50. 575,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,681. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.