Crewe Advisors LLC Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 3.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.24. 193,992 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

