Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 433.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,685,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 785,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 1,573,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,095. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.