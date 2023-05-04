Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $6.13 on Thursday, reaching $544.29. The stock had a trading volume of 514,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

