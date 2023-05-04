Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,045,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

