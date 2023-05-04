Critical Analysis: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) & North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. North American Construction Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aris Water Solutions pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. North American Construction Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares North American Construction Group and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 9.01% 25.16% 8.06% Aris Water Solutions 0.53% 6.23% 3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Construction Group and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $769.54 million 0.64 $51.82 million $1.85 10.04 Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.23 $1.70 million $0.02 342.50

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. North American Construction Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

North American Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.17%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Aris Water Solutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

