Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $13.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

