Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 969,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,244. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

