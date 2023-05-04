CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.32.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.