CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,583,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 137,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

