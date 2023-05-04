CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

