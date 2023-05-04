CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $374.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

