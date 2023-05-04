CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 366350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
