Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENW) Shares Up 102.6%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 102.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Cuentas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Cuentas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cuentas, Inc is a Fintech company utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. Cuentas is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today’s society.

