Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.51

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.51 and last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 33735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

