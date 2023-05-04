Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$8.90 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CW traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $162.41. 228,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

